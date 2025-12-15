National Award-winner Mansore set to make his Hindi debut with Juliet

Mansore, the acclaimed director known for his films Harivu, 19.20.21, Nathicharami, and Doora Theera, is now marking his Hindi debut with Juliet. This three-time National Award winner has also amassed a number of other awards, including an international NETPAC Award and a State Gold Medal, establishing his reputation as one of India’s most thoughtful and visually unique directors.



Aagaaz Entertainment Pvt Ltd, led by Neeraj Tiwari, is producing the film, along with Mukesh Gupta and Rohit K, while Chitra Vakil Sharma and Kavita Shibag Kapoor are co-producers. The production recently revealed the teaser poster for Juliet, giving the first glimpse of the project.