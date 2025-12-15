National Award-winner Mansore set to make his Hindi debut with Juliet

Mansore, the acclaimed director known for his films Harivu, 19.20.21, Nathicharami, and Doora Theera, is now marking his Hindi debut with Juliet. This three-time National Award winner has also amassed a number of other awards, including an international NETPAC Award and a State Gold Medal, establishing his reputation as one of India’s most thoughtful and visually unique directors.
Aagaaz Entertainment Pvt Ltd, led by Neeraj Tiwari, is producing the film, along with Mukesh Gupta and Rohit K, while Chitra Vakil Sharma and Kavita Shibag Kapoor are co-producers. The production recently revealed the teaser poster for Juliet, giving the first glimpse of the project.
Industry insiders say that talks are ongoing with well-known actors for the lead roles. They are looking for a cast that fits Mansore’s subtle storytelling style. Although plot details are being kept secret, the director intends to explore a theme that combines emotional depth with a strong narrative.
Juliet is set to be the main release among Aagaaz Entertainment’s ambitious slate of five films for 2026. For Mansore, this project marks an important step, bringing his signature style of sensitive storytelling and visuals to a larger Hindi-speaking audience.