Anthony Daasan sings and appears in ‘Happy Birthday’ song from Suni’s Devaru Ruju Madidanu

The makers of Devaru Ruju Madidanu, directed by Simple Suni, have released a promotional track titled 'Happy Birthday', offering an early taste of the film’s musical world. The song features singer-actor Anthony Daasan, known for the popular number 'Tagaru Bantu Tagaru'. He has sung the track and also appears in the video, sharing the screen with the film’s lead actor.
Produced by Govind Raj under the Green House Movies banner, Devaru Ruju Madidanu is described as a musical journey and marks the big-screen debut of theatre artiste Viraj as a lead actor. After his recent film Gatha Vaibhava, Simple Suni shifts focus to a music-driven narrative, with the film featuring 12 songs, an uncommon choice in the current landscape.
Talking about the film, Simple Suni said music plays a central role in the storytelling. He added that Viraj, who comes from a theatre background, is a strong dancer and has put in a spirited performance for the promotional song. The director also thanked Anthony Daasan for lending his voice to the track, and appearing the Happy Birthday song and appreciated lyricist Nagarjun Sharma for his contribution. He described Keerthi Krishna as a committed performer and said the film brings together a capable ensemble.
Viraj said the film highlights his long-standing relationship with cinema. “Cinema has always been a dream and a way of life for me. Life often takes unexpected turns, and that sense of destiny forms the core idea of Devaru Ruju Madidanu. The 'Happy Birthday' song has been given a mass appeal and is designed to be played during celebrations. There are many more memorable songs in the film,” he said.
The song is composed by Juda Sandy and features energetic dance sequences performed by Anthony Daasan and Viraj. Along with Viraj, the film stars Keerthi Krishna and Dwita Rai in key roles.
Simple Suni has written and directed the film, with Santosh Rai Pathaje serving as the cinematographer.