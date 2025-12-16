Ensemble of senior actors comes together for Class of Mysore

“The film flirts with the idea of getting to experience things in retirement that have been missed in one’s heyday. The story is rooted in Mysore, and every frame will feature all these veteran actors. We have two female leads. Shooting is planned in two phases across Goa, Mangalore, Kodagu, and Bengaluru, spanning about 40 days. Filming is scheduled to begin in February.” Other cast members include Mahantesh and Jaggappa. The film will feature four songs with lyrics by Nagarjuna Sharma, music by Jo Cost, cinematography by SK Rao, and dialogues penned by Masti.

Speaking about her role, Tara said, “The director has chosen a story that stands apart from the usual narratives. Bringing together such legendary actors is challenging, and I’m thrilled to play a substantial part in this ensemble.”