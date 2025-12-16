Nishvika: It is okay if I am behind, as long as I step forward carefully

An actor who brings equal charm to her acting and dancing, Nishvika Naidu lights up the recently released track, 'Masth Malaika', from Kichcha Sudeep’s Mark, directed by Vijay Karthkeyaa and produced under Sathya Jyothi Films. In the high-energy number, she shakes a leg alongside Sudeep, while the lyrics are penned by Anup Bhandari and vocals by Sudeep’s daughter, Sanvi Sudeep, and Nakash Aziz. Ajaneesh Loknath’s music adds the final sparkle to the track. In conversation with CE, Nishvika talks about how she approaches special songs. "Apart from the guest appearance in a special song number, I also want to concentrate on acting. Songs are fun, but my focus is always on the character and the performance," she says.
Her choice to feature in Mark was carefully considered. "Post the song 'Hithalaka Karibyada Maava' in Karataka Damanaka, alongside Prabhudeva, many big banners from different languages approached me for songs. But I had to humbly decline. I initially thought I would do it only if it was part of my own film. But when Mark came along for a guest appearance in a party song, I checked the concept, the lyrics, and it made sense. Plus, working with Sudeep Sir was an opportunity I could not miss," Nishvika explains.
On whether she plans to do more special numbers, she says, "I am specific about the kind of forms they want me to be part of. I am picky with cinema, and the same goes for dance numbers. It is not just about appearing in a song; it has to make sense for the film and the character." Despite her dancing prowess, Nishvika insists that acting remains her priority. "I am still making peace with myself. Every time someone approaches me for a song, I often say, I am a good actor. I do not want to be sidelined as just a dancer. If I have five projects, I do not mind being part of two song numbers, but it has to be something worth it. I thank the audience for appreciating me in songs, but I want the same recognition for my role as well."
The song is also significant as her first in a Sudeep film. "Mark has a lot of hype, and the title was on everyone’s lips. Since there is no female lead, my individual appearance as a dancer felt special. People gave me positive energy, which motivated me," she shares.
Talking about working with Sudeep, Nishvika says, "He is amazing and has a good style. He even acknowledged my dancing skills and said I am a great dancer. Every time he had a step to learn, he would discuss it. It was great being on such a huge set. I was nervous, but his first line was, ‘Do not kill me on the dance floor,’ and it made me feel at ease. He is witty, and his conversations also revolve around life and his journey. It is always nice to see the human side of a hero."
The physicality of the song was challenging, she says. "Keeping up expressions, dance steps, and emoting lines is equally important. The outfit I wore for the song weighed 2–3 kilos, and each time I had to move to the caravan, two people had to carry my skirt. It took ten minutes. Sometimes the skirt spun me around. I worked out for this song and spent a lot of time on set."
She also talks about choosing roles carefully. "Dance numbers did bring me some roles in certain projects, but they did not fit because I could not associate with the story, or there was extreme intimacy. I am patient and content, and I am working for the future. I do not want to run and step on a bomb. I might as well check first. It is okay if I am behind, as long as I step forward carefully. Every opportunity is important and precautionary, and if I do not treat it that way, the next one could be havoc."
Looking ahead, Nishvika says, "Next year, I have Yours Sincerely, Raam, directed by Vikhyath. Right now, the year ends with a holiday dhamaka, and Mark, which is releasing on Christmas, this song is going to be a celebration."