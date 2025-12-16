Shivaraj KR Pete-Sharath Chakravarthy wrap filming their next

Niriksha Rao plays the female lead, while Jahangeer, Bala Rajawadi, and several other actors appear in key roles. Shivaraj KR Pete boasts a filmography rooted in realism and grounded storytelling. From reality shows to pivotal roles in films like Ayogya (2018), stepping into the lead in Naanu Matthu Gunda (2020), and more recently Dhamaka (2022), he is a work in progress when it comes to portraying commoners on screen. The latest project is expected to continue that trend, offering authenticity and emotional resonance. With post-production already underway and the title set to be revealed soon, the film is another rural-centric story fitting in the earthy charm that has become his signature. The makers, now in post-production, are eyeing an early 2026 release.