Sriimurali: Ugrayudham is the realisation of my long-awaited dream

After 22 years in Kannada cinema, Sriimurali is finally stepping into a role he has long yearned for. The actor is set to headline Ugrayudham, a period drama directed by Puneeth Rudranag and produced by Jayaram Devasamudra under the Suram Movies banner. The makers, who had previously announced the project, have unveiled the actor's striking first-look poster. Sriimurali stands tall on a jagged rock amid stormy seas, gripping a sword, his ancient warrior attire flowing with the wind. Dark and dramatic visuals frame him as a figure of strength, valour, and resilience, setting the tone for a period story.
For the actor, this role has been his most personal. “This role was my dream. Twenty-two years in the industry, and I feel fortunate that this is finally happening,” he shares, reflecting on a career spanning over two decades. While the film’s title echoes the mass appeal of his blockbuster Ugramm, Ugrayudham carves its own identity. “The legacy of Ugramm comes with responsibility, and I am happy to embrace it,” he adds.
The preparation for Ugrayudham has been as demanding as it is transformative. Sriimurali admits the role has tested him physically and mentally in ways he has never experienced before. “Even shooting the motion poster tested me. I’m learning things I never have for any other role in my career,” he reveals. His admiration for his inspiration, the legendary Dr Rajkumar, is evident. “Whenever I watched my uncle’s films, especially Mayura and Babruvahana, I wondered when I would get such an opportunity. He is the only actor who could make you cry, smile, and feel justice for the character. He remains my guiding light in roles like this,” Sriimurali explains.
Ugrayudham blends historical references with fiction, bringing a 700-year-old story to life on the big screen. Sriimurali emphasises that while the film draws from period elements, the narrative is ultimately shaped by the creative vision of the filmmakers, offering a blend of realism and imagination.
Alongside Ugrayudham, he is also preparing for Paraak, directed by Halesh Kogundi, which is set to begin shooting on December 22. “I hope to release at least one film in 2026, possibly two if everything aligns, aiming to deliver the best experience for the audience,” he concludes.