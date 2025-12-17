Sriimurali: Ugrayudham is the realisation of my long-awaited dream

The preparation for Ugrayudham has been as demanding as it is transformative. Sriimurali admits the role has tested him physically and mentally in ways he has never experienced before. “Even shooting the motion poster tested me. I’m learning things I never have for any other role in my career,” he reveals. His admiration for his inspiration, the legendary Dr Rajkumar, is evident. “Whenever I watched my uncle’s films, especially Mayura and Babruvahana, I wondered when I would get such an opportunity. He is the only actor who could make you cry, smile, and feel justice for the character. He remains my guiding light in roles like this,” Sriimurali explains.



Ugrayudham blends historical references with fiction, bringing a 700-year-old story to life on the big screen. Sriimurali emphasises that while the film draws from period elements, the narrative is ultimately shaped by the creative vision of the filmmakers, offering a blend of realism and imagination.

