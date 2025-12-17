45 locks satellite and digital rights in record-breaking deal

Following the launch, the core team, including Shivarajkumar, Upendra, Raj B Shetty, Sudharani, Pramod Shetty, director Arjun Janya and producer Ramesh Reddy came together to highlight the journey behind the film. For Arjun Janya, 45 is deeply personal. A long-time admirer of all three lead actors, he approached the project first as a fan and then as a director. Shivarajkumar, he shared, was the spark that inspired him to pursue filmmaking. The story was visualised through animation even before shooting began, helping define the film’s tone and ambition early on.