45 locks satellite and digital rights in record-breaking deal

The buzz around 45 is growing louder and louder as the release date gets near. The multistarrer, which marks music director Arjun Janya’s directorial debut, has officially locked its satellite and digital rights with Zee Network, ahead of its release on December 25.
Headlined by Shivarajkumar, Upendra and Raj B Shetty, the film has sealed what is being described as a record-breaking deal in the Kannada industry.
At a time when Kannada films are cautiously navigating the OTT space, 45 has taken a confident step even before audiences step into theatres. The early acquisition of satellite and digital rights stands out in a market where platforms often wait for box-office performance before committing. This move brings strong confidence in the film’s scale, its ensemble and the strength of its content.
Following its theatrical run, 45 is expected to stream on Zee5, with Zee Network also handling the satellite broadcast.
Pan-India release backed by big distributors
Slated as a pan-India release, 45 will arrive in theatres across five languages—Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam—on Christmas Day. The film also brings together major distribution houses across regions. Zee Studios will release the film in North India, while KVN Productions will handle the film's release in Karnataka. Mythri Movie Makers will oversee the Telugu release, AGS will distribute the Tamil version, and Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films will release the Malayalam version through its Varpoorva banner. The wide distribution network positions 45 for a far-reaching theatrical footprint across the country.
A grand trailer launch
The grand trailer launch of 45, produced by Suraj Productions, unfolded less like a routine film event and more like a moment of cinematic pride. Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh officially unveiled the trailer and extended his wishes to the team. Adding to the scale of the moment, the trailer was launched simultaneously across Bengaluru and five other districts of Karnataka, turning the event into a shared statewide experience.
A director’s fanboy moment
Following the launch, the core team, including Shivarajkumar, Upendra, Raj B Shetty, Sudharani, Pramod Shetty, director Arjun Janya and producer Ramesh Reddy came together to highlight the journey behind the film. For Arjun Janya, 45 is deeply personal. A long-time admirer of all three lead actors, he approached the project first as a fan and then as a director. Shivarajkumar, he shared, was the spark that inspired him to pursue filmmaking. The story was visualised through animation even before shooting began, helping define the film’s tone and ambition early on.
Shivarajkumar, Upendra and Raj B Shetty on collaboration and scale
Shivarajkumar spoke warmly about collaborating with Upendra and sharing screen space with Raj B Shetty. He also mentioned Sudharani’s special appearance and Pramod Shetty’s role, while crediting producer Ramesh Reddy for backing the film without compromise. He expressed confidence that 45 would mark an important milestone in Arjun Janya’s journey.
Upendra widened the lens by shifting focus to the effort behind the camera. He highlighted the sustained work put in by the team over two years, crediting the producer’s belief, the director’s dedication and cinematographer Satya Hegde’s visual sensibility. He also spoke fondly of working with Shivarajkumar and Raj B Shetty, noting the balance of experience and freshness they bring.
For Raj B Shetty, 45 was shaped by ease and conversation. He said that sharing space with two big stars was a grounding experience and very collaborative. He expressed hope that films like 45 travels beyond borders and leaves a lasting impact, reinforcing his belief that Kannada cinema is steadily expanding its reach.