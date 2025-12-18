Sanvi Sudeep: I've written several stories for my father

Sanvi also points out that her interests extend beyond music. “I’ve worked as an assistant director, I’ve written scripts, and even taken acting courses. I’m exploring every facet of filmmaking. Time will tell which path I truly follow,” says Sanvi, who has an open mind about her future plans. “I want to write and release my own songs, maybe albums someday. I’d also love to direct a film. Also, I’ve written several stories with him in mind, and have even discussed them with him. Right now, he’s busy with Mark and other projects, but someday we’ll collaborate.”