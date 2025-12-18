Sanvi Sudeep: I've written several stories for my father

When the first notes of "Mast Malaika" from Mark (featuring Sudeep and Nishvika) play, a new voice makes its presence felt, immediately capturing the attention. This marks Sanvi Sudeep’s debut as a singer in Kannada cinema, and the energy of the track mirrors the excitement surrounding her entry. Daughter of superstar Kiccha Sudeep, Sanvi had previously sung for the Telugu film Hit 3, but this is her first full-fledged Kannada song. She sings alongside Nakash Aziz, bringing a vibrant energy to the track.
“I was a little nervous,” Sanvi admits, and adds, “It’s one thing to sing, but another to lend your voice to a song featuring your father. I’m fortunate that I got to work with Ajaneesh Loknath, who is a perfectionist. His guidance made the process smoother, and I’m happy with how the song turned out.”
Interestingly, Sanvi’s journey in music wasn’t born out of ambition alone, but from a deeper psychology. “I didn’t start singing because I thought I had talent,” she confesses, adding, “One day I sang poorly, my mother laughed, and my ego kicked in. That made me want to get it right. I’ve grown up around music, always singing and listening. Even if I hadn’t entered films, I’d still be singing.”
Sanvi also points out that her interests extend beyond music. “I’ve worked as an assistant director, I’ve written scripts, and even taken acting courses. I’m exploring every facet of filmmaking. Time will tell which path I truly follow,” says Sanvi, who has an open mind about her future plans. “I want to write and release my own songs, maybe albums someday. I’d also love to direct a film. Also, I’ve written several stories with him in mind, and have even discussed them with him. Right now, he’s busy with Mark and other projects, but someday we’ll collaborate.”
She notes that it is complex stories that are closer to her heart. “I also like darker, fictional narratives. Strong characters, especially antagonists, fascinate me. Romcoms and lighter subjects are not my forte. But I’m drawn to layered storytelling, the arc of a character, the nuances. That’s where my interest lies,” she concludes.