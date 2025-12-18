Balaramana Dinagalu audio rights fetch a huge price

Eighteen years after the blockbuster A Dinagalu, director KM Chaitanya is back with Balaramana Dinagalu, and the release of its first song, 'Shuru Shuru', has already set the beat rolling. Dropped on T-Series Kannada’s YouTube channel, the track marks the debut of acclaimed music director Santosh Narayanan in Kannada cinema, adding a fresh tune to the project.
Produced by Padmavati Jayaram and Shreyas, the film stars Vinod Prabhakar in his 25th film and Priya Anand as the female lead. The ensemble cast includes Avinash, Atul Kulkarni, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vinay Gowda, and a mix of veteran and young actors.
In a significant development, T-Series acquired the audio rights as a standalone deal, reportedly paying an amount comparable to the film’s budget. “It’s Santosh Narayanan’s first Kannada film, and we are confident about the response. The music label saw the raw footage and the music, and the offer exceeded our expectations. This is the first time such a high deal has happened for a music album in Kannada,” says Shreyas.
Santosh Narayanan adds, “Shuru Shuru will definitely be one of the top tracks this year. Jayant Kaikini’s lyrics are brilliant.” Actor Vinay Gowda notes, “I play a character named Katti. With this song, the excitement for Balaramana Dinagalu has officially begun.”
Chaitanya points out that Balaramana Dinagalu is not a Part 2 of A Dinagalu. “It’s a completely fictional story set in the 1990s. The producers wanted a film inspired by the essence of A Dinagalu, tailored for Vinod Prabhakar. Santosh Narayanan’s music and Jayant Kaikini’s lyrics have been extraordinary. Cinematographer HC Venu captured incredible moments, and Vinod and Priya brought them to life.”
Vinod Prabhakar shares, “The audio rights received the highest offer of my career. This is the first time in 25 films that the audio deal has been this big. The role has shaped up wonderfully.” Priya Anand adds, “This is my fifth Kannada film after Rajkumar. Learning Kannada with Puneeth Rajkumar’s guidance helped me perform naturally in scenes.”
With its 1990s backdrop, ensemble cast, and Santosh Narayanan’s Kannada debut, Balaramana Dinagalu hints at a fresh cinematic experience blending nostalgia, music, and compelling storytelling from KM Chaitanya.
The makers, who are now in the post-production phase, are looking for a February release.