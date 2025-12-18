Balaramana Dinagalu audio rights fetch a huge price

In a significant development, T-Series acquired the audio rights as a standalone deal, reportedly paying an amount comparable to the film’s budget. “It’s Santosh Narayanan’s first Kannada film, and we are confident about the response. The music label saw the raw footage and the music, and the offer exceeded our expectations. This is the first time such a high deal has happened for a music album in Kannada,” says Shreyas.



Santosh Narayanan adds, “Shuru Shuru will definitely be one of the top tracks this year. Jayant Kaikini’s lyrics are brilliant.” Actor Vinay Gowda notes, “I play a character named Katti. With this song, the excitement for Balaramana Dinagalu has officially begun.”



Chaitanya points out that Balaramana Dinagalu is not a Part 2 of A Dinagalu. “It’s a completely fictional story set in the 1990s. The producers wanted a film inspired by the essence of A Dinagalu, tailored for Vinod Prabhakar. Santosh Narayanan’s music and Jayant Kaikini’s lyrics have been extraordinary. Cinematographer HC Venu captured incredible moments, and Vinod and Priya brought them to life.”

