PC Shekhar marks his OTT debut with Just Us

PC Shekhar, the director of Romeo and known for his light-hearted hits, is stepping into the digital space with his first web series, Just Us. The series consists of eight episodes, with the first episode releasing on January 1, making it a perfect way to kickstart the New Year.
“After years of filmmaking, I have ventured into making my first web series and brought in new faces, Vivek and Megha Jadhav, in the lead roles. Just Us is about real-life conversations and modern relationships,” says Shekhar.
The series explores a familiar dilemma: while careers like engineering or medicine have clear paths, marriage conversations often leave young people clueless. To capture this, Shekhar consulted psychiatrists and marriage counsellors, weaving their insights into a story that resonates with viewers.
Just Us blends emotional moments with light-hearted storytelling, and is shot by cinematographer Murali Krish, known for Nayaka and Terrorist. Music by S Pradeep Varma includes a lively title track, written by Nagasinha Bharadwaj and sung by Shravanthi, which is set to be released on December 22.
Streaming on PC Shekhar’s YouTube channel, the series aims to offer natural conversations, relatable situations, and a fresh look at modern relationships. Vivek says, “It was a pleasure working on something so different. The story is fresh, and PC Shekhar guided us brilliantly.” Megha Jadhav adds, “As a software engineer and theatre performer, this role was exciting and rewarding. I’m happy to be part of this journey.”
“With Just Us, I hope to bring a youthful, relatable, and entertaining series to Kannada viewers,” says Shekhar.