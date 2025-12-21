Kiara Advani steps into a bold and complex role as Nadia in Yash's Toxic

Four years after setting a bench mark with the pan-Indian film KGF: Chapter 2, Yash returns to the big screen with a project that aims to blend spectacle with soul. The makers of Rocking Star Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas, are now officially announcing the ensemble cast, and have unveiled the first look of Kiara Advani as Nadia and it’s nothing short of electrifying. Kiara’s latest avatar gives a first hint of the emotional depths the film aims to explore.
Kiara, who has earned acclaim for her versatility across genres—from delicate, performance-driven dramas to high-octane commercial cinema—steps into a world that feels both vivid and unrestrained. Director Geetu Mohandas’ vision positions Nadia as a character layered with grief, strength, and quiet rebellion. At first glance, the poster’s vibrant circus backdrop hints at glamour and spectacle, but a closer look reveals a woman navigating emotional terrain, hinting that Nadia is far from a conventional role.
“Some performances don’t just belong to a film; they redefine an artist,” Mohandas said of Kiara’s portrayal. “Her dedication, heart, and commitment to this story elevate Nadia into something transformative.”
The anticipation surrounding Toxic isn’t just about its star power. Shot simultaneously in English and Kannada, with dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, the film aims to reach audiences on a truly global scale. The technical team consists of National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, and Ravi Basrur scores the music, with edit by Ujwal Kulkarni, and production designer handled by TP Abid. The action, meanwhile, is handled by Hollywood’s JJ Perry (John Wick) and National Award-winning duo Anbariv.
Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is set for a grand theatrical release on 19 March 2026, coinciding with Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa.