Kiara Advani steps into a bold and complex role as Nadia in Yash's Toxic

Four years after setting a bench mark with the pan-Indian film KGF: Chapter 2, Yash returns to the big screen with a project that aims to blend spectacle with soul. The makers of Rocking Star Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas, are now officially announcing the ensemble cast, and have unveiled the first look of Kiara Advani as Nadia and it’s nothing short of electrifying. Kiara’s latest avatar gives a first hint of the emotional depths the film aims to explore.