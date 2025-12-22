Ashwin Hassan: The biggest lesson I took away from Sudeep was his sense of timing

In Kannada cinema, where supporting actors often fade into the shadow of the stars, Ashwin Haasan has carved out a distinct identity. Known for his intense police roles and dependable screen presence, he now marks a personal milestone with his 100th film. Mark, starring Sudeep, is all set to release on December 25. Coming from modest beginnings, the moment feels like a quiet celebration of patience, grit, and consistency, he says.
An engineer by qualification, he once balanced a corporate job while nurturing a growing passion for acting. “My journey truly took shape at the Kalagangotri theatre group under the guidance of my mentor, BV Rajaram, who helped sharpen the craft that defines me today. I made my film debut in 2007, with Operation Ankush, followed by Mandakini, Vishnu Sena, and Cool. These films slowly helped me build my space as a supporting actor,” he says. Television also played a major role in shaping him as a performer. “Serials like Pallavi Anupallavi, Chitte Hejje, and Lavalavike gave me the chance to explore different characters and strengthen my screen instincts. In 2014, I took a decisive step by quitting my corporate job to focus entirely on cinema. It was a risk, and it took time, but it eventually paid off,” says Ashwin.
His return to films, he says, gained momentum with Darshan’s Jaggudada, which opened doors to work with actors he admires. “I went on to work with Puneeth Rajkumar in Raajakumara, Sudeep in Hebbuli, Rakshit Shetty in Avane Srimannarayana, which was my 44th film, besides projects with Shivarajkumar and Sriimurali. Roles in Bagheera and Thugs of Ramghad were special. Beyond Kannada cinema, I have acted in Telugu films like Salaar and Tamil projects such as Sannidhanam Post Office, apart from lending my voice for Kannada dubs,” he says, before adding, “The lockdown, like for many others, brought my work to a complete halt. But opportunities slowly returned, and between 2021 and 2025, my journey picked up again.”
Talking about Mark, he says the film is close to his heart as it marks his 100th film and finally gave him the chance to share screen space with Sudeep. “Working on Mark felt fast and energetic, almost like a T20 match. Directed by Vijay Karthikeya, the film has many layers and works as an edge-of-the-seat thriller. I mostly share screen space with Ramanakoppa and Deepshika, and overall, it was a learning experience. Watching Sudeep closely, the biggest lesson I took away was his sense of timing,” he says.