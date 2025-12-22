DOP Sudhakar S Raj to make directorial debut with Jodettu

After a brief shuffle of directorial hands, Jodettu has quietly found its footing, emerging with renewed clarity and ambition. Headlined by Chikkanna, this rural drama also marks the directorial debut of seasoned cinematographer Sudhakar S Raj, who now steps behind the megaphone after more than a decade of capturing stories through the lens. With the film having recently gone on floors, the team is preparing for full-fledged shooting from January 5.
Set against the landscapes of a village backdrop, Jodettu is being mounted with meticulous care. The makers are constructing an entire village set in Chikkamagaluru, a canvas that is expected to be central to the film’s narrative. “The village itself becomes a character,” says Sudhakar. “Every corner, every pathway contributes to the story. We wanted it to feel lived-in and real, not just a backdrop.” For Sudhakar, the shift from cinematography to direction feels natural rather than sudden. Having served as the eyes behind more than ten films, he says, “As cinematographers, we travel with different directors and observe how they handle a scene. A director doesn’t always explain every frame; he shares a vision and lets you imagine. That trust is why we are called directors of photography. With Jodettu, I want to bring together all those experiences and tell a story that resonates emotionally.”
The journey to this point was far from smooth. Two directors had come and gone before Sudhakar was finalised, leaving the project searching for stability. “Initially, I was on board only as the cinematographer. I had collaborated with Chikkanna on Adhyaksha. Since then, he kept nudging me to direct, but I was busy behind the camera.” Though earlier opportunities, including the chance to helm films like Rambo 2, slipped past him due to cinematography commitments, Sudhakar was drawn to Jodettu for its heartfelt story exploring human-animal relationships. “This story felt different,” he says. “It’s rooted in a village, and it speaks about bonds that transcend words. That’s why I said yes, despite other projects lined up with Tharun Kishore Sudhir and Darshan.”
His journey toward direction traces back to 1997, when he worked as a still photographer on Nagathihalli Chandrashekar’s Hoomale. Following advice to first hone his craft in cinematography, Sudhakar spent decades learning the nuances of storytelling as cinematographer. Now, he assumes dual responsibilities as both director and cinematographer, driven by his love for cinema. Produced by Somashekar (Kattigenahalli) under the Akash Enterprises banner, Jodettu is being mounted on a grand scale with pan-Indian aspirations. Telugu actor Sunil plays a pivotal role alongside Chikkanna, with further casting announcements expected soon. “This is my biggest-budget film so far,” says Chikkanna. “The story begins and ends in a village, set in the 1980s. It blends family sentiment, comedy, and action. Soon, we will reveal who the real ‘Jodettu’ is.”
Composer V Harikrishna has made five songs for the film, while dialogues are penned by Maasti, Rajasekhar, and Raghu Niduvalli. Mohan B Kere serves as the art director, ensuring the period village setting feels immersive. If all goes according to plan, audiences can expect to witness Jodettu in theatres in 2026.