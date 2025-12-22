DOP Sudhakar S Raj to make directorial debut with Jodettu

Set against the landscapes of a village backdrop, Jodettu is being mounted with meticulous care. The makers are constructing an entire village set in Chikkamagaluru, a canvas that is expected to be central to the film’s narrative. “The village itself becomes a character,” says Sudhakar. “Every corner, every pathway contributes to the story. We wanted it to feel lived-in and real, not just a backdrop.” For Sudhakar, the shift from cinematography to direction feels natural rather than sudden. Having served as the eyes behind more than ten films, he says, “As cinematographers, we travel with different directors and observe how they handle a scene. A director doesn’t always explain every frame; he shares a vision and lets you imagine. That trust is why we are called directors of photography. With Jodettu, I want to bring together all those experiences and tell a story that resonates emotionally.”