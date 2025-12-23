Arjun Janya: 45 explores aspects no one has touched in Indian Cinema

Arjun Janya, whose name has defined melodies across more than 150 Kannada films, now has a new identity. He is debuting as a director with 45. Never having imagined directing or writing a story, he finds himself orchestrating a universe where life, death, and destiny collide. “Some things are not planned. Direction was never in my mind. It happened suddenly, like fate written somewhere. For someone who never worked in direction, this is divine intervention,” he reveals.
For a music director accustomed to working from his desk, the move to direction demanded a leap of faith. Yet Arjun Janya’s years of observing cinema became his classroom. “When you love something with passion, you do not have to be there to learn. It comes automatically. I loved watching films, fascinated by director Mani Ratnam’s work and his framing, Ram Gopal Varma’s style. Having done over 150 films as a music director, I absorbed instinctively what storytelling entails. I knew the shot and the energy without knowing technical terms. Everything was inside me.”
Producer Ramesh Reddy’s journey follows the theme of perseverance central to the film. He came to Bengaluru from Mulbagalu at fourteen, started as a coolie, worked as a mestri and contractor, and eventually built his own company. “It is about the strength and love we put into work. The work gives back. That philosophy guided my decision to back 45. The story was bold and unattempted. I had doubts about the execution, but Arjun showed me an animation version. Every frame was mapped, every sequence clear. Seeing it, I knew he could bring this vision to life. I never needed to go to sets. The preparation was convincing.”
The film’s ensemble of Shivarajkumar, Upendra, and Raj B Shetty came together for content and not convenience. “I had worked with Shivanna and Upendra as a music director, but that did not mean they had to accept my story. Many filmmakers approach them, but they know what fits them. Here, the combination made sense because the subject demanded it. They knew the value of this story and were happy to be part of it,” says Arjun Janya. Ramesh adds, “Shivanna has an aura that elevates any project, and he was joined by Upendra and Raj. Arjun’s vision matched it. It was inspiring to see the story attract such heavyweights.”
Arjun reveals that the confidence to direct these stars came through preparation. “Even I was surprised by how I managed them during shooting. It was all preplanned. The animation was our blueprint, and we only improvised for some action sequences. Cinematographer Satya Hegde translated animation to reality, and acing those Mocobot shots was the greatest challenge,” Arjun reflects.
At the core of 45 lies Sanātana Dharma and the philosophical exploration of karma and punishment. “We shared the same thought process. Sanatana Dharma has no end, but this film explores aspects no one has touched. I consulted even a few gurus. I showed them the animation film, and they gave their go-ahead. It is rare for cinema to approach such a subject without fear,” says Arjun. Echoing the sentiment, Ramesh says, “Many would hesitate to tackle this, but it was strength, not recklessness, that drove the project.”
Interestingly, Arjun Janya’s personal spirituality added a layer to the story. “My life runs on it. With no background in music, this journey is the blessing of Adhi Parashakthi and Om Parashakti. During the climax, I abstained from non-veg. Even Ramesh followed rituals. Spirituality is not an accessory. It is woven into every frame, every character, every beat, and in our lives,” says the composer-turned-director.
The narrative of 45 balances cosmic weight with human relatability. While Shivanna embodies divine calm, Upendra reflects inevitability. and Raj portrays human struggle. Kaustuba Mani’s limited but impactful role underscores that even small presences carry weight in this universe. “Every choice matters. Every action has consequences. The audience connects with human dilemmas through the stars and their divine counterparts. It is universal,” Arjun explains.
Drawing a parallel with contemporary life, Ramesh says, “Fifty years ago, security was simple. Open doors eventually lead to locks. Today, surveillance, CCTV, and guardianship mean our lives are watched. 45 mirrors that evolution spiritually and socially, showing responsibility, reflection, and morality.” Arjun adds, “I directed the film with the essence of my star actors in mind. Even their respective fans will experience the same. Human connection is where the audience takes away meaning. Everything else balances around it.”
Music remains central for Arjun, who has also composed the background score. “The energy, tone, and rhythm of music travel through characters. Music is part of the narrative fabric. It is storytelling,” he says.
45 is a pan-India film, which will initially release in Kannada on December 25, and in other languages from January 1. “Anything fascinating captures attention. Spirituality, philosophy, and human dilemmas resonate universally. The runtime is 2 hours and 16 minutes, yet it will completely immerse you. It is a film for every viewer, and that is rare.”
“My life, my instincts, my music—they all reside in 45. It is a universe of reflection, ritual, connection, and storytelling force. As a commercial entertainer, it is also highly engaging. People will experience it in theatres. It cannot be explained beforehand. That is its power,” Arjun concludes.