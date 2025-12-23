Arjun Janya: 45 explores aspects no one has touched in Indian Cinema

Arjun reveals that the confidence to direct these stars came through preparation. “Even I was surprised by how I managed them during shooting. It was all preplanned. The animation was our blueprint, and we only improvised for some action sequences. Cinematographer Satya Hegde translated animation to reality, and acing those Mocobot shots was the greatest challenge,” Arjun reflects.



At the core of 45 lies Sanātana Dharma and the philosophical exploration of karma and punishment. “We shared the same thought process. Sanatana Dharma has no end, but this film explores aspects no one has touched. I consulted even a few gurus. I showed them the animation film, and they gave their go-ahead. It is rare for cinema to approach such a subject without fear,” says Arjun. Echoing the sentiment, Ramesh says, “Many would hesitate to tackle this, but it was strength, not recklessness, that drove the project.”