Samarjit Lankesh: Working with Mohanlal changed how I see cinema

“To be in a star-driven film, it depends on how an actor stands out instead of being overshadowed,” Samarjit says. “I always believed there is no big or small film by, and as an actor, I need to define myself. When director Nanda Kishore chose me, I wanted to give my best. The story focuses on a father-son bond, and for me, this was a chance to learn more than to spotlight myself.”