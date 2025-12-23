Samarjit Lankesh: Working with Mohanlal changed how I see cinema

Samarjit Lankesh, the son of filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh, started his journey with his father’s film Gowri. However, his second film Vrusshabha throws him into a new pan-India spotlight. He also shares the screen with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the film, which is scheduled for a release on December 25.
“To be in a star-driven film, it depends on how an actor stands out instead of being overshadowed,” Samarjit says. “I always believed there is no big or small film by, and as an actor, I need to define myself. When director Nanda Kishore chose me, I wanted to give my best. The story focuses on a father-son bond, and for me, this was a chance to learn more than to spotlight myself.”
Nanda Kishore discovered him through a dance number and selected scenes from his debut. “He believed I could handle the role. Working with Mohanlal completely changed how I see cinema. He never made me feel like a newcomer. On set, we discussed and explored the relationship between father and son. Honestly, I thought someone like him would be unapproachable, but he was warm, open, and generous with his time.”
Samarjit acknowledges that filming in multiple languages added a layer of complexity. “Malayalam was tough; Telugu came naturally. I didn’t want to fake it; I wanted to be authentic. The film is bilingual and is dubbed in Kannada and Hindi. It challenged me, but it also taught me a lot about rhythm, dialogue, and presence.”
Samarjit points out that being a filmmaker’s son did not make the process any easier. “I never expected my second film would involve a star like Mohanlal. I spent a whole year on this project. When I wasn’t on set, I was learning from Nanda Kishore and the production team, trying to understand the scale and flow of a big shoot.”
Collaborating with Nayan Sarika, a Telugu actor with several hits, provided its own lessons. "I was the newcomer, so there was improvisation and learning to match energy, especially during action scenes mixed with emotional moments. Every day facing Mohanlal was a chance to discover and improve.”
For Samarjit, the experience went beyond just acting. “The bond I formed with Mohanlal and the crew is something I will always treasure. Watching most of Lal sir’s films and discussing them with him helped me understand his craft in ways I never thought possible, which also improved my performance. Working with Nanda Kishore helped make things comfortable.”
Even now, influenced by Mohanlal, he remains humble. “As he often says, cinema will find its audience, and I hope Vrusshabha does too," he signs off.