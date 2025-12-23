Shivarajkumar: 45 is a meditation on existence

Composer Arjun Janya's directorial debut, 45, combines a unique group of cinematic talents: Shivarajkumar, Upendra, and Raj B Shetty. Produced by Ramesh Reddy under Suraj Productions, the film is set to be released on December 25.
Silence, Strength, and the Human Spirit: Shivarajkumar
Shivarajkumar’s role in 45 is significant, and he shot the film during a crucial time in his life, right after being diagnosed with cancer. He describes the experience as both challenging and enlightening. “I was prepared. The first call I made was to my doctor, then to the producer and Arjun Janya. Everyone around me, my family, the industry, and the team helped me take on this role. I didn’t want to neglect my commitments. I wanted this story to be told,” he shares with quiet determination.
His approach to the film was marked by a raw authenticity, and Shivarajkumar believes he truly embodied the character “Each actor has his own space. Silence conveys meaning as much as dialogue. Working with Upendra and Raj felt non-competitive. It was a jugalbandi of presence and energy. Every scene became a conversation, not a performance," says the veteran actor.
His preparation and dedication were deeply connected to the film’s serious themes. “This story is about life and death, about basic human strength. It entertains, yes, but it’s also philosophical, a meditation on existence. Audiences will feel the depth. It’s a journey through life itself.”
Shivarajkumar also suggests that this journey will truly finds its calling when the audience connects to it. "Arjun Janya has created a unique world where narrative, music, and performances come together into one experience," says the actor, who asserts that 45 will prioritise authenticity over the image of its actors. “The character isn’t about heroism or glamour. It’s about living in reality, reflecting the strength of women, daughters, mothers, and sisters. Portraying that is a privilege.”
Humanity and Presence: Raj B Shetty
Raj describes working on 45 as a long and transformative experience. “It took time, but the film itself taught me a lot. I’ve never worked on a project of this scale or acted alongside such well-known stars. Shivarajkumar and Upendra are extremely professional. They never treated me as less experienced. Acting with them was easy. They create the right atmosphere,” he explains.
He plays an ordinary man trying to find his way in life. “Many viewers will connect with this character. That makes it personal for me. My role has important significance in the story.”
Raj contemplates life and death as central themes. “I asked myself whether life and death are the real characters in this film. Death isn’t just an event. It’s part of the narrative and the rhythm of the story," says Raj, who shares immense belief in Arjun Janya’s vision. “Even if I directed this film, I doubt I could show the same curiosity, dedication, and honesty. He has committed years to ensure quality without compromise. The trailer speaks volumes; the film will elevate the experience even more.”
Stressing the importance of honesty in promotion, and painting a clear picture for the audience, Raj says, “You have to communicate what’s in the film. Claiming things that aren’t there feels wrong. This is cinema as a reflection of humanity.”
Accountability and Consequences: Upendra
Upendra sees 45 as a cinematic exploration of accountability and consequences. “Cinema has always served as a space for ideas. Even 35 years after Om, audiences still think about its impact. 45 will continue in that tradition. Life, death, choices, and human actions are interconnected, and every decision matters,” he explains.
He emphasises the responsibility inherent in performances. “Every actor is accountable for their role. There’s no competition on set,” says Upendra, who has high praise for Arjun Janya's direction. “He has an instinctive understanding of rhythm, emotion, and story. When he shared the script, I was convinced within ten minutes. Each scene and performance has a purpose. This precision creates a universe where choices and their consequences are felt, not just seen.”
He describes the film as a meditation on human behaviour. “Accountability is a part of life, and cinema can reflect that. 45 invites the audience to witness consequences unfold while reflecting on their own lives. The film is about responsibility, awareness, and living fully in the moment. Every decision, every action, has impact, and that makes 45 a humane and philosophical experience.”