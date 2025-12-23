Shivarajkumar: 45 is a meditation on existence

Shivarajkumar’s role in 45 is significant, and he shot the film during a crucial time in his life, right after being diagnosed with cancer. He describes the experience as both challenging and enlightening. “I was prepared. The first call I made was to my doctor, then to the producer and Arjun Janya. Everyone around me, my family, the industry, and the team helped me take on this role. I didn’t want to neglect my commitments. I wanted this story to be told,” he shares with quiet determination.