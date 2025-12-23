Prakash Veer: We have removed 10,500 piracy links of The Devil

While Prakash faces piracy issues day in and day out, the film also struggled with censorship hurdles, with 33 cuts requiring approval from a revised committee in Mumbai, he revealed. “The censor process got stuck, creating doubts around the release on December 11. Multiple calls came in asking if the film would even make it to theatres. And once we released, the negativity didn’t stop. We need to fight for good scripts, for meaningful cinema, yet nobody seems to see the bigger picture. Look at the bandwidth of our language. We are still asking people to save Kannada. But when a film struggles, the burden falls on us, on the small workers, on theatre owners.”