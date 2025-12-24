Mark actor Prathap Narayanan: 'Films like Mark open doors to better work'

Sudeep's Mark, directed by Vijay Karthikeyaa and produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, is set for a December 25 release. The film arrives as a tightly mounted investigative thriller that leans on mood, performance, and an ensemble-driven narrative rather than spectacle alone. Known for backing strong content across South Indian cinema, Sathya Jyothi Films once again supports a story that values character arcs and quiet tension.
While Sudeep anchors the film, Mark also becomes a platform for several actors who move within his world, each finding space to leave a distinct impression. In conversations with key cast members Prathap Narayan, Roshni Prakash, and Archana Kottige, one thing becomes clear. Being part of a Sudeep film is not just about screen time, but about proximity to a process, a discipline, and a certain cinematic trust.
Prathap Narayanan: Until you give a hit, you are still a struggler
For Prathap Narayanan, Mark represents a career milestone shaped by patience and adaptability. Having played leads in a few films and strong negative roles in Hoysala and Bhairathi Ranagal, he now steps into a crucial supporting role as one of seven suspended police officers who back Sudeep’s character midway through the film.
“This character is special because it travels with Sudeep through the film,” he says. “It’s daring, and there is a trust built into it. When you watch how the character is established, you will understand that.”
He draws a clear parallel between reel and real life. “When Sudeep has confidence in you and says, ‘Go do it,’ it feels like real life when someone trusts you completely. That same trust is part of this role.”
Prathap says his early years in the industry taught him an important lesson. “I realised it is important to be an artist first. Hero, negative, or key role, whatever comes, I should be able to handle it. Until you give a hit film, you are still a struggler. I did not want to waste time waiting only for hero-oriented scripts.”
He began with small roles before gradually building credibility. “Negative roles gave me space to experiment with dialogue, look, and approach. You can try something new.”
Interestingly, Mark came to him through Sudeep himself. “My mother always wanted me to play a brother’s role with a big star. I knew Sudeep, but I could not ask him. Maybe the universe heard my mother’s prayer.”
He recalls Sudeep appreciating his antagonist role in Suri Loves Sandhya and offering advice that stayed with him. “He told me not to sit idle and to make sure I stay busy for 250 days. I learned a lot from this film and from Sudeep.”
Visibility matters, and Mark gave me that: Roshni Prakash
Mark may not have a conventional heroine, but it features strong female characters that serve the story. For Roshni Prakash, who plays a suspended cop, the film proved to be a turning point in terms of reach and recognition.
“I stepped into Mark mainly for visibility,” she admits. “But during the film and promotions, I realised the attraction it is getting is very big. That had not happened to me before, and it matters.”
Working with Sathya Jyothi Films also brought perspective. “They have contributed a lot to South Indian cinema. I understood the pedestal they placed me on, and that was important.”
Spending four to five months on set with Sudeep left a lasting impact. “Watching his work ethic, dedication, and clarity teaches you a lot. He is a multitasker on set and gives equal effort to everything. The conversations I had with him really grounded me.”
She acknowledges that her role has limited bandwidth, but insists it is impactful. “This film will establish that Roshni Prakash exists as an actor."
On female representation in films, she is quite practical about it. “It is not deliberate. This is an intense thriller with many male characters. There are Sudeep films where women have equal weight, but here it is about choosing battles. Even with less space, the way a character is projected matters.”
“Working in a Sudeep film helps you reach all classes of audience,” she adds. “That reach is invaluable.”
Opportunity Matters: Archana Kottige
Archana Kottige has often shown that impact matters more than duration, and Mark continues that pattern. The film adds to her reputation as an actor who makes key roles count.
“If I work for 50 days and give my everythi
ng, sometimes the film works average,” she says. “But being part of a key role in Mark starring Sudeep feels special.”
A longtime fan, Archana says she would have accepted the film even if she was featured in just a single scene. “Just standing next to Sudeep would have been enough. I have been a fan since childhood.”
The offer came at a quiet phase in her life, post-marriage, when work had slowed down. “When Vijay Karthikeyaa approached me, I thought it was a prank. I was shocked,” says the actor, who points out that she knows where this film features in her filmography. “I just want to act. Opportunity matters. Roles like this open doors to better work.”