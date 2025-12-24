Dharma Keerthiraj’s 25th film titled Nayana Manohara

Thanking his parents and sister for being his strength, Dharma Keerthiraj stressed that producers are the real heroes of cinema and credited Anush Siddappa for his transformed look. He revealed that he appears in three different shades in the film and said Vasuki Vaibhav’s music adds significant value. Expressing gratitude to Priyanka Upendra and longtime friend Vinod Prabhakar for their guidance and support, he shared his belief that Nayana Manohara will earn him recognition.