Dharma Keerthiraj’s 25th film titled Nayana Manohara

Produced by Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Anush Siddappa, Nayana Manohara marks his production debut under his Exquisite Entertainments banner. Speaking at the event, Anush described Nayana Manohara as his first cinematic step, driven by a genuine desire to contribute meaningfully to the industry, and sought the blessings and support of everyone present.
Nayana Manohara marks Puneeth KJR's directorial debut, and the film comes with the tagline, "A beautiful poem that introduces you to yourself.” While Puneeth remained guarded about the plot, he hinted that the teaser and poster carry subtle clues about the film’s tone and promise. He expressed confidence that the film would connect widely and bring success to Dharma Keerthiraj.
Thanking his parents and sister for being his strength, Dharma Keerthiraj stressed that producers are the real heroes of cinema and credited Anush Siddappa for his transformed look. He revealed that he appears in three different shades in the film and said Vasuki Vaibhav’s music adds significant value. Expressing gratitude to Priyanka Upendra and longtime friend Vinod Prabhakar for their guidance and support, he shared his belief that Nayana Manohara will earn him recognition.
Priyanka Upendra, who formally launched the event alongside Vinod Prabhakar, praised the producer’s sensibility and urged the team to stay true to the teaser’s promise. She encouraged audiences to support Kannada cinema first, calling the industry second to none.
Vinod Prabhakar, in an emotional address, lauded the teaser and the strong character introduction, He reminded the team that Kannada audiences reward honest, well-made films.