Kichcha Sudeep: 'Cinema is changing, and actors have to adapt'

Sometime in the middle of 2025, Sudeep made a promise about meeting his audience by the end of the year. The actor started work on Max director Vijay Karthikeyaa's next, Mark, in July, and the film was completed by December, reflecting his commitment to the schedule. Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, Mark is set to release on December 25 in multiple languages. The investigative thriller follows a tightly planned production and aims to offer a structured, engaging narrative for audiences.