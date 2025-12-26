Mark Movie Review: Sudeep drives a fast-paced thriller with his strong presence

When a film starts with bodies hanging and blood stains on the floor, it quickly shows it won't ease the viewer in. Mark sets its moral landscape from the first frame, where authority is broken, chaos is normal, and violence is both a spectacle and a motion. The opening mass murder in Kolhapur introduces Badhra (Naveen Chandra), a volatile rowdy whose brutality feels instinctive. Yet, the film grounds this violence in something deeply personal. Badra’s younger brother Rudra (Vikrant) runs away with someone against his wishes, and that becomes the emotional spark that ignites the violence that follows.



The story shifts to Bengaluru, where disorder quietly prepares for the arrival of Ajay Markanday, aka Mark (Sudeep). His introduction is loud and driven by Ajaneesh Loknath’s music, particularly the entry song “Dada Yaar Gotta.” The sharp shot design and gripping score keep the long sequence appealing. Mark does not enter as a man in charge; he comes in as a force that chaos reorganises around, instantly establishing that in this world, rules matter less and instinct dictates law. The main conflict isn't law versus crime, but rather who has the more justified use of violence. When Mark brushes off his suspension as meaningless for someone always on duty, the film goes along with that notion. Bureaucracy exists only in dialogue; presence becomes law.