Chakravarthy Chandrachud returns as a cop in Ruby

Actor, writer, and journalist Chakravarthy Chandrachud is back on the big screen, donning the khaki once again in Ruby, a film inspired by real-life events. Known for seamlessly transitioning between antagonists, cop roles, and grounded characters, Chandrachud takes on the role of a special cop who drives the narrative to its very end.
Chakravarthy has appeared in films such as Meloba Mayavi, Ranganayaki, 1975, Demo Piece, and an upcoming web series, showcasing his versatility across genres and formats. With Ruby, he continues his association with law-enforcement roles, bringing both authenticity and gravitas to the character. The film marks the directorial debut of State Award-winning writer Raghu Kovi and stars Ram Gowda, who made his debut as a lead with Dilmaar. Vaibhavi Shandilya, known for Gaalipata and Martin, plays the female lead. The technical crew includes Venkatesh Anguraj on cinematography, Suresh Aras on editing, and Vikram More handling action choreography. The film is produced under the Ivan Films banner.
Speaking about his role, Chandrachud said, “Playing this special cop was both challenging and familiar. Having worked as a writer and journalist, understanding the depth of the case and the mindset of the character came naturally. The suspense of the film builds around how the case unfolds, and I stay central to the narrative until the very end.” Ruby is based on a real incident that took place in Hyderabad. The film features five songs, with nearly half of the shooting already wrapped. Ruby is currently being prepped for a theatrical release in the first half of 2026.