Chakravarthy Chandrachud returns as a cop in Ruby

Speaking about his role, Chandrachud said, “Playing this special cop was both challenging and familiar. Having worked as a writer and journalist, understanding the depth of the case and the mindset of the character came naturally. The suspense of the film builds around how the case unfolds, and I stay central to the narrative until the very end.” Ruby is based on a real incident that took place in Hyderabad. The film features five songs, with nearly half of the shooting already wrapped. Ruby is currently being prepped for a theatrical release in the first half of 2026.