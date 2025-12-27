MD Pallavi lends voice to Telugu-Tamil duet in The Rise of Ashoka

The new duet, 'Yako Yako', has been released in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu. The song features Ninasam Sathish and Sapthami Gowda on screen. In Kannada, vocals are by Pancham Jeev and Prithvi Bhatt, with music composed and lyrics written by Poornachandra Tejaswi. Interestingly, MD Pallavi has sung the Tamil and Telugu versions alongside Kapil Kapilan, with lyrics by Monish Kumar (Tamil) and Jayachandra JD (Telugu). Within three days of release, the song has already crossed over a million views, with Pallavi’s vocals connecting audiences across languages.

