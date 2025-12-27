MD Pallavi lends voice to Telugu-Tamil duet in The Rise of Ashoka

Singer MD Pallavi, known for her work in Kannada and other South Indian film industries, has lent her voice for the latest duet in the upcoming film, The Rise of Ashoka. A trained vocalist with experience in playback singing and live performances, Pallavi brings versatility and nuance to the song, which is a key part of the film’s music promotions.
The new duet, 'Yako Yako', has been released in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu. The song features Ninasam Sathish and Sapthami Gowda on screen. In Kannada, vocals are by Pancham Jeev and Prithvi Bhatt, with music composed and lyrics written by Poornachandra Tejaswi. Interestingly, MD Pallavi has sung the Tamil and Telugu versions alongside Kapil Kapilan, with lyrics by Monish Kumar (Tamil) and Jayachandra JD (Telugu). Within three days of release, the song has already crossed over a million views, with Pallavi’s vocals connecting audiences across languages.
Set in the 1970s, The Rise of Ashoka follows the journey of a revolutionary youth, chronicling his struggles, fight, and personal growth. Sathish plays the lead role and has also worked on writing, singing, and producing the film. Sapthami Gowda portrays the female lead, a flower-selling girl.
The film underwent a directorial transition after the untimely passing of Vinod V Dhondale, with Manu Shedgar completing the project. Produced under Vruddhi Creation and Satish Picture House, the supporting cast also includes B Suresh, Sampath Maitreya, Gopalakrishna Deshpande, and Yash Shetty. The film has story by Dayanand TK, and cinematography by Lavith.