Prem-Dhruva Sarja's KD: The Devil locks new release date

The latest song, sung by Jogi Prem himself, has already gone viral, celebrating the bond between brothers. With lyrics by BS Manjunath and music by Arjun Janya, it has been recorded in multiple languages: Javed Ali in Hindi, Sid Sriram in Telugu and Tamil, Vijay in Malayalam, and Jogi Prem in Kannada. KD: The Devil is being released by KVN Productions, the producers behind Vijay's Jana Nayagan and Yash's Toxic.