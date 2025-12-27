Prem-Dhruva Sarja's KD: The Devil locks new release date

Amid the festive cheer of Christmas and New Year, Dhruva Sarja fans were in for a surprise. Director Jogi Prem and Dhruva Sarja’s long-awaited KD: The Devil, has quietly announced its release date, along with the announcement of a new song, 'Antamma Jodettu Kano'. After months of uncertainty and multiple postponed announcements, the film is now scheduled for April 30.
The latest song, sung by Jogi Prem himself, has already gone viral, celebrating the bond between brothers. With lyrics by BS Manjunath and music by Arjun Janya, it has been recorded in multiple languages: Javed Ali in Hindi, Sid Sriram in Telugu and Tamil, Vijay in Malayalam, and Jogi Prem in Kannada. KD: The Devil is being released by KVN Productions, the producers behind Vijay's Jana Nayagan and Yash's Toxic.
The star-studded cast includes Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Shilpa Shetty, alongside Kannada stalwarts Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, and Rishma Naayak. Nora Fatehi makes a special appearance in a song. While the announcement was understated, the combination of Dhruva Sarja’s star power, Jogi Prem’s direction, multi-lingual music, and KVN Productions’ pan‑India vision makes KD: The Devil one of the most anticipated films of 2026.