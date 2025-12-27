Priyanka Mohan gets into retro space for 666: Operation Dream Theatre

The makers of 666: Operation Dream Theatre have brought Priyanka Mohan on board, announcing the casting with her character's look from the film. Directed by Hemanth M Rao, the spy thriller has gradually drummed up hype through selective updates, and this latest reveal offers a sharper sense of its visual world without revealing specifics about its story. Priyanka Mohan is introduced through two posters that differ in tone but remain connected in intent. The first places her against a glowing golden full moon, dressed in a lavender blouse and floral skirt. While the styling leans towards a vintage aesthetic, contemporary details, notably the earphones, subtly disrupt the period frame. This contrast suggests a character shaped by more than one time or setting, inviting curiosity rather than fixed interpretations.
The second poster moves fully into retro territory. Adorned with pearl jewellery, gloves, a floral dress, and a wide-brimmed hat, Priyanka appears composed and restrained. The image reveals little about her role, choosing instead to withhold information. Soft colours and classic styling recall old-world cinema and reinforce the film’s preference for mood over direct exposition, taken together, the posters point to a narrative that balances mystery with visual restraint. 666: Operation Dream Theatre stars Dhananjaya in the lead and features Dr Shivarajkumar in a major role. Previous updates have included first looks of the principal cast, along with glimpses of large-scale sets and period-specific props, including vintage cameras. The makers have also announced that a special video from the film will be unveiled in January.
Dr Vaishak J Gowda produces the film under the Vaishak J Films banner. The technical crew comprises Charan Raj as the composer, Advaitha Gurumurthy as the cinematographer, Vishwas Kashyap as the production designer, and Inchara Sureshas the costume designer. Having completed three shooting schedules, 666: Operation Dream Theatre is mounted on a big canvas and is planned for a simultaneous release in Kannada and Telugu.