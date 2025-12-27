Priyanka Mohan gets into retro space for 666: Operation Dream Theatre

The makers of 666: Operation Dream Theatre have brought Priyanka Mohan on board, announcing the casting with her character's look from the film. Directed by Hemanth M Rao, the spy thriller has gradually drummed up hype through selective updates, and this latest reveal offers a sharper sense of its visual world without revealing specifics about its story. Priyanka Mohan is introduced through two posters that differ in tone but remain connected in intent. The first places her against a glowing golden full moon, dressed in a lavender blouse and floral skirt. While the styling leans towards a vintage aesthetic, contemporary details, notably the earphones, subtly disrupt the period frame. This contrast suggests a character shaped by more than one time or setting, inviting curiosity rather than fixed interpretations.