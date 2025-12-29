Kannada cinema has a rich legacy, and I want to add my story to it: Nihar Mukesh
Ramenahalli Jagannatha, who charmed audiences with Hondisi Bareyiri, is back with his sophomore project, Theertharoopa Thandeyavarige. The film also marks the Kannada debut of Nihar Mukesh, though he is no stranger to regional entertainment.
“I began my journey with Naga Kanike and a few other serials. My small-screen career then took me to Telugu television with Guppedantha Manasu, which became a household name and was later dubbed in Kannada as Honganasu,” Nihar recalls as he gears up for its release this week.
His transition to cinema was a natural step. “It was Jagannatha sir’s Hondisi Bareyiri that caught my attention. I shared my interest in films with the filmmaker, and the character in Theertharoopa Thandeyavarige felt like the right fit. It is a story I could truly belong to,” he says.
In the film, Nihar plays a YouTube blogger, a role far from his real-life experience. “I had to learn how to hold the camera, think creatively, and bring the character alive. Outdoor shoots in mountains were tough but exciting. It taught me so much,” he admits.
The film has him sharing screen alongside Rachana Inder, Sithara, Rajesh Nataranga, Ravindra Vijay, Ajith Hande, Ashwitha Hegde among others.
The story explores relationships, family secrets, and societal expectations. “The protagonist’s bond with his single mother is unusual and layered. There is tension, misunderstanding, and hidden truths. Jagannatha sir’s storytelling brings emotional shades that are rarely seen on screen,” Nihar explains.
Now focused on cinema, Nihar is optimistic. “I hope to carve a meaningful path. Kannada cinema has a rich legacy, and I want to add my own story to it,” he says.