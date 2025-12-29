Rachana Inder: The script is the strongest pillar of Theertharoopa Thandeyavarige

For Rachana Inder, each film after Love Mocktail has been about moving forward. Now, after eight films, she has trained her focus on Theertharoopa Thandeyavarige, directed by Ramenahalli Jagannatha. The film will hit theaters on January 1, 2026.
“There is something special about starting the year with your film in theaters,” Rachana shares as she discusses her decision to work with the director of Hondisi Bareyiri. “What drew me in immediately was the script. That is the strongest part of this film. It connects emotionally and gives you enough room to perform. For an actor, that is a win-win.”
Rachana plays Akshaya, who comes from a large family. Her emotional world largely revolves around her grandmother. She notes that their relationship adds warmth and quiet humour to the story. “Akshaya is light-hearted and breezy. Her bond with her grandmother feels very natural and is fun to watch. But there is also a breaking point in her journey. That moment is key because it is where the hero and heroine truly meet,” she explains.
This role marks another thoughtful step away from familiar patterns. “After Love Mocktail, I was offered many similar characters. I did choose carefully. Films like Love 360 and Firefly helped me break out of that mold. In Theertharoopa Thandeyavarige, I am playing a different character again. It is about not repeating myself.”
Rachana believes that getting the chance to act feels very special, and helps her stay engaged with the art. “Being part of something that focuses more on performance keeps me on my toes. I genuinely love this art form, and roles like these remind me why I chose this path in the first place,” says the actor.
In addition to Theertha Roopa Thandeyavarige, she also stars in Spark alongside Niranjan, which is currently in production.