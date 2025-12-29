Rachana Inder: The script is the strongest pillar of Theertharoopa Thandeyavarige

Rachana plays Akshaya, who comes from a large family. Her emotional world largely revolves around her grandmother. She notes that their relationship adds warmth and quiet humour to the story. “Akshaya is light-hearted and breezy. Her bond with her grandmother feels very natural and is fun to watch. But there is also a breaking point in her journey. That moment is key because it is where the hero and heroine truly meet,” she explains.