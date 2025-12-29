Arjun Kishore Chandra: Even miles Away, my heart never left cinema

Arjun Kishore Chandra, known for his dual talents as actor and director in Life 360, took a detour from his career to explore opportunities abroad. Yet, the creative spark never dimmed. In his free moments, he nurtured his vision, resulting in the five-minute musical video Pranaya Payana. Not only did Arjun write the story and choreograph the action sequences, he also stepped into the lead role, making the project deeply personal.
Backing this endeavour is Bangalore-based entrepreneur Rajshekhar S, under the banner of Sri Sai Gagan Productions, providing both guidance and support from the very beginning. The lyrics, carefully penned, delve into the delicate dance of emotions, desire, and human connection.
Arjun shares, “This song is about how we perceive touch, emotion, and intimacy. It’s a tribute to dreamers those who chase their aspirations without hesitation, despite life’s obstacles.” The visuals, captured in the breathtaking landscapes of Ireland, mirror the song’s themes, turning every frame into a canvas of romance and reflection.
The female lead, theatre artist Edel Aisling, complements Arjun’s performance. The project also features music by Ajesh M cinematography by Turlough Kennedy, story by Sripad Joshi, vocals by Siddharth Belmannu, composition by Advik-Vinodh, and colour grading by Anilkumar K.
Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar recently recognised the project’s potential, choosing to release it through his PRK Audio Company and personally applauding the director and producers.
Pranaya Payana is now premiering on the PRK YouTube channel, and Arjun concludes, that is a perfect watch for those who believe in the magic of storytelling.