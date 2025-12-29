Arjun Kishore Chandra: Even miles Away, my heart never left cinema

Arjun Kishore Chandra, known for his dual talents as actor and director in Life 360, took a detour from his career to explore opportunities abroad. Yet, the creative spark never dimmed. In his free moments, he nurtured his vision, resulting in the five-minute musical video Pranaya Payana. Not only did Arjun write the story and choreograph the action sequences, he also stepped into the lead role, making the project deeply personal.