Huma Qureshi revealed as Elizabeth in Yash’s Toxic

While the makers of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups had previously revealed the first look of Kiara Advani, the film's world grows darker and more alluring with the unveiling of Huma Qureshi’s first look as Elizabeth. One of the most keenly anticipated films slated for 2026, the Rocking Star Yash-led project continues to peel back its layers, and this latest reveal adds a striking new presence to its unsettling universe.
Huma Qureshi’s introduction into Toxic signals a character built on restraint rather than spectacle. As Elizabeth she enters a space where elegance meets danger, and silence speaks louder than action. Known for consistently choosing roles that test comfort zones, Huma's casting hints at a part that thrives on ambiguity, control, and an inner darkness that simmers beneath composure.
The first look frames Elizabeth in a setting that feels both timeless and eerie. Amid weather-beaten gravestones and stone angels, she stands beside a polished vintage black car, dressed in a sculpted black outfit that carries old-world grace. The contrast is striking. Her calm exterior clashes with the somber surroundings, creating a quiet tension. Her gaze does not threaten openly, yet it holds power. It suggests a woman who commands without raising her voice, turning poise itself into a weapon within this morally blurred fairytale.
Director Geetu Mohandas describes the casting as one of the most challenging decisions of the film. She notes that Elizabeth demanded an actor with instinctive authority and depth. According to Geetu, Huma brought a rare balance of sophistication and intensity from the very first frame. She adds that Qureshi’s habit of questioning and engaging with the character helped shape Elizabeth into something far more layered, calling this performance a defining chapter in her journey on screen.
Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by the latter, is being shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with multiple dubbed versions planned.
Backed by a strong technical crew including Rajeev Ravi, Ravi Basrur, Ujwal Kulkarni, and TP Abid, the film also features action choreographed by JJ Perry alongside Anbariv and Kecha Khamphakdee. Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is set for a grand theatrical release on March 19, 2026, aligning with the festive and holiday season.