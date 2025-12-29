Huma Qureshi revealed as Elizabeth in Yash’s Toxic

Director Geetu Mohandas describes the casting as one of the most challenging decisions of the film. She notes that Elizabeth demanded an actor with instinctive authority and depth. According to Geetu, Huma brought a rare balance of sophistication and intensity from the very first frame. She adds that Qureshi’s habit of questioning and engaging with the character helped shape Elizabeth into something far more layered, calling this performance a defining chapter in her journey on screen.