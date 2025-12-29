Chaithra J Achar to lead Laila’s Sweet Dream

The title LSD may sound striking at first, but the film behind the three letter has emotional undertones. Short for Laila’s Sweet Dream, Suram Movies’ latest production revolves around relationships and personal journeys.
Directed by Shakti Prasad, the film features Chaitra J Achar in the lead and marks the first full-length feature debut of the director after a series of short films. The recently released title teaser offers little by way of explanation, choosing instead to create curiosity and mood, a tone that looks into the film’s inner world.
Produced by Jayaram Devasamudra, LSD is the production house’s fourth film. After Nidraadevi Next Door and the upcoming Ugraayudham and Nee Nange Alva, the banner continues to back new voices and unconventional ideas. When Shakti Prasad narrated LSD, it was the emotional clarity of the story that convinced the team to take it forward.
Shaktiprasad describes LSD as a film that avoids familiar patterns. While the title plays with perception, the narrative stays deeply personal. At its heart is the bond between a mother and daughter, shaped by silence, distance, and unspoken emotions. “The title may suggest one thing, but the film lives in a completely different emotional space,” he says.
Chaitra J Achar, who plays Laila, says the story stayed with her long before the film went on floors. She first heard the script nearly a year and a half ago and was immediately drawn to it. Though the story found interest in other languages, the director chose to make the film in Kannada. “That decision mattered to me,” she says, adding that the role allows her to explore a character unlike anything she has played before.
The emotional core is strengthened by MD Pallavi, who plays Laila’s mother and returns to cinema after a brief gap. Veteran actor Avinash appears as a businessman, a role that quietly intersects with the film’s emotional landscape.
On the technical front, LSD brings together Mithun Mukundan’s music, Ritesh’s cinematography, and Balaram’s editing. One schedule of shooting has already been completed, with the next phase set to begin from January 15.