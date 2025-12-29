Raj B Shetty: I play a person fighting inner monsters in Rakkasapuradol

Something comes through Raj B Shetty when he takes on a rugged appearance. It never feels superficial. He looks calm and composed in his approach to his future projects after a confident performance in Su From So, which he also produced, and the subsequent success that followed with 45. With Landlord set for a January release, his next project arrives sooner than expected. The first look of Rakkasapuradol is out, and it definitely demands attention.