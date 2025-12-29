Raj B Shetty: I play a person fighting inner monsters in Rakkasapuradol

Something comes through Raj B Shetty when he takes on a rugged appearance. It never feels superficial. He looks calm and composed in his approach to his future projects after a confident performance in Su From So, which he also produced, and the subsequent success that followed with 45. With Landlord set for a January release, his next project arrives sooner than expected. The first look of Rakkasapuradol is out, and it definitely demands attention.
Directed by Ravi Saranga, who has spent over a decade rubbing shoulders with Jogi Prem, Rakkasapuradol is a crime thriller based in Kollegala. However, the film's take on crime extends beyond just chases or violence. “This is a story about the monster within,” says the filmmaker. Every person has two sides, one good and one dark. That darkness is the ‘rakkasa.’ The film explores how the main character confronts his inner struggles.
Raj B Shetty plays a police officer, but not the kind typically seen in films. This is not a badge-first character. “When he faces the monster inside him, what happens next is the story,” Raj explains. He describes it as a realistic role, with its journey plotted with pain, search, and moments of relief. It is that internal journey that attracted him to the film.
For fans of Raj’s work, this feels like a natural step forward. From the raw honesty of Ondalla Eradalla to the emotional depth of Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, and the thoughtful writing of Toby, Raj has consistently portrayed flawed characters and moral dilemmas. Rakkasapuradol is poised to continue that exploration, this time through the themes of law, control, and conscience.
Produced by stunt director K Ravivarma, the film stars Swathishta Krishna and Archana Kottige as the lead females, and features a strong supporting cast including B Suresh, Aniruddh Bhatt, Gopal Deshpande, Jahangir, Gaurav Shetty, and Siddanna. Arjun Janya composes the music, William David handles cinematography, KM Prakash is the editor, and Kranti Kumar writes the dialogues.
While the first look serves as a preview, the teaser will be released on December 29.