Kannada, Tamil TV actor Nandini CM found dead at Bengaluru PG

BENGALURU: Kannada and Tamil television actress Nandini CM (26) was found dead at her paying guest accommodation in Mylasandra, Kengeri, Bengaluru, in the early hours of Monday. Police said she is suspected to have died by suicide, though no official conclusion has been announced.

According to the police, the incident is believed to have occurred on the wee hours of December 29. The matter was reported to the police around 9.15 am on Monday.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Nandini had gone to meet a friend on Sunday night and returned to the PG late. When repeated phone calls went unanswered later in the night, the friend alerted the PG staff. The door to her room was forced open, and she was found unresponsive inside. Police who arrived at the spot confirmed that she had died there.

A diary, allegedly belonging to the actress, was recovered from the room. Police said it contained references to her wish to continue acting. Based on this, her mother, G R Basavarajeshwari, lodged a complaint stating that she had no suspicion regarding her daughter’s death, while seeking further legal action.

Nandini CM had acted in several popular television serials, including Jeeva Hoovagide, Sangharsha and Gowri. She gained recognition among Tamil audiences for portraying contrasting roles in Gowri.

The case has been registered, and an investigation is under way. Police said further details would emerge after the completion of procedural formalities.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)