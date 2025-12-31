CE Year in Review 2025: The year the numbers spoke in Kannada cinema

Yet again, Kantara Chapter 1 — a Karnataka story that captured the nation and world



October delivered the defining moment with Kantara Chapter 1. Directed by and starring Rishab Shetty under the Hombale Films banner, the film arrived with national attention and unmatched scale. Mounted on a budget exceeding ₹100 crore, it became a pan-Indian phenomenon, grossing approximately ₹900 crore worldwide, with over ₹250 crore from Karnataka alone. Amid the flood of releases, Kantara Chapter 1 forced renewed respect for Kannada cinema across the country.



Sharing this space, though in a quieter register, was Mithya, directed by Sumanth Bhat and produced by Rakshith Shetty. While it did not make a loud splash at the box office, it emerged as one of the most appreciated films of the year.



A calendar of extremes and year-end star power



The release schedule itself told a story of extremes. February, despite being the shortest month, recorded 33 releases, closely followed by November with 32. December dominated conversations due to big-ticket films. Darshan’s Devil opened the month, followed by Arjun Janya's 45, featuring Shivarajkumar, Upendra, and Raj B Shetty, and the year closed with Sudeep’s Mark. While all three opened strong, what followed was mixed reviews, keeping industry attention locked on the final month.



Kannada cinema in 2025 did not falter because of too many films. It faltered because only a few truly connected. The year will be remembered not for the crowded calendar but for the rare moments when audiences chose to stay back, watch, and believe.