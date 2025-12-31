Kantara: Chapter 1 becomes one of Google’s top-searched films in 2025

As we near the end of 2025, Google India’s Year Ender list revealed a clear trend. Audiences were not searching only for star-driven films. They were looking for stories with strong roots. At the centre of that search was Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1. The film, which stayed in public discussion throughout the year. From its announcement to its release and the theatrical run, Kantara: Chapter 1 remained on people’s minds—and on Google.
Directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara: Chapter 1, produced by Hombale Films did not rely on the success of the earlier film. Instead, it went deeper into its world. The film, headlined by Rishab himself, explored the conflict between Daiva, land, forest, and authority with restraint and clarity. It felt less like a constructed plot and more like a lived memory. Three years of preparation, demanding performances, the use of local language, and respect for traditions helped the film connect strongly with audiences. Starting from Kundapura, coastal Karnataka, and travelling across India, and the world, Kantara moved beyond being a regional film and found a wider national audience. This journey travelled made its strong presence on Google’s most-searched list for 2025.
The box office numbers supported this interest. Kantara: Chapter 1 collected over ₹800 plus crore worldwide, placing it among the highest-grossing Indian films of the year. Wider releases, dubbed versions, and holiday screenings played a role, but the main draw was the story itself. Viewers did not stop at watching the film. They discussed it, read about it, and searched for it online.
The 2025 Google search list featured Saiyaara at number one, highlighting the rise of new talent. Other films on the list included Rajinikanth’s Coolie, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2, Sanam Teri Kasam, Unni Mukundan's Marco, Housefull 5, Shankar–Ram Charan’s Game Changer, Mrs, and Hombale Films’ Mahavatar Narasimha. Yet, Kantara stood out not just as a popular search, but as a film that shaped the year’s conversation.
To conclude, the year 2025 marked a strong phase for Indian cinema. Kantara: Chapter 1 showed how a story rooted in the land can travel far. The Google searches point to one simple truth—audiences are still drawn to stories that feel real.