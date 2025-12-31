Kantara: Chapter 1 becomes one of Google’s top-searched films in 2025

Directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara: Chapter 1, produced by Hombale Films did not rely on the success of the earlier film. Instead, it went deeper into its world. The film, headlined by Rishab himself, explored the conflict between Daiva, land, forest, and authority with restraint and clarity. It felt less like a constructed plot and more like a lived memory. Three years of preparation, demanding performances, the use of local language, and respect for traditions helped the film connect strongly with audiences. Starting from Kundapura, coastal Karnataka, and travelling across India, and the world, Kantara moved beyond being a regional film and found a wider national audience. This journey travelled made its strong presence on Google’s most-searched list for 2025.