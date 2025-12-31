Kevin Luke’s K-POP deals with BTS and pop culture clash

Social media is abuzz with excitement over the title announcement of K-POP – The Epic Battle. The first glimpse offered a peek at the film that combines action, fantasy, and global pop culture. Produced by Alagani Kiran Kumar under Alagani Movies, the film is both written and directed by newcomer Kevin Luke, who aims to deliver something bold and entertaining.
Kevin Luke says, “The teaser is just a peek into the world of K-POP. We wanted to show an epic clash between the BTS Army and their haters. The idea is to create a story for people of all ages, with stylised action at the same time, in a world that feels real.”
Garuda Ram, who has been part of KGF and a few other films, shares his excitement: “While Korean pop culture inspired the story, the K in the title also stands for Kannada. The film is being made in Kannada and Telugu. Kevin is a newcomer but a sensible director. This will be a complete entertainer. Today, people are mesmerised by BTS, and Kevin has woven a story that connects pop culture with a meaningful message. I play a modern Yama Dharma Raja, and more will be revealed soon.”
The film also introduces Vishnu Oi of Mad Square and debutant Sanjay in important roles. Sanjay adds, “My brother is backing this project. I’ve given everything—from college-boy antics to my first big-screen performance. I can’t wait for audiences to see this story come alive.”
A strong technical team is supporting the film behind the scenes. Rajkanth handles cinematography, Shashidhar P edits, Pranav Muniraj composes the music, and Arjun Raj, known for Kantara, oversees the action sequences. VFX is led by EggWhite VFX from Kerala, supported by teams from the USA, Europe, and Thailand. Kevin shares, “We shot four days with over 150 crew members. The VFX for the promo alone took six months. The full shoot will span 60–65 days with five to six songs.”
Co-writer and co-director Lavanya L, a BTS Army member, explains, “During COVID, I was inspired by countless BTS videos. That energy and passion shaped the way we told this story.”
Producer Alagani Kiran Kumar says, “Kevin’s vision captivated me from the start. The lead actor has always dreamed of this role, and I am proud to support him. Filming will happen simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu in a few months.”
K-POP – The Epic Battle is set to hit theatres in 2026, and hopes for a fresh take on pop culture for audiences everywhere.