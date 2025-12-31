Kevin Luke’s K-POP deals with BTS and pop culture clash

Garuda Ram, who has been part of KGF and a few other films, shares his excitement: “While Korean pop culture inspired the story, the K in the title also stands for Kannada. The film is being made in Kannada and Telugu. Kevin is a newcomer but a sensible director. This will be a complete entertainer. Today, people are mesmerised by BTS, and Kevin has woven a story that connects pop culture with a meaningful message. I play a modern Yama Dharma Raja, and more will be revealed soon.”