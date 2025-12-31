Love You Muddu gets an OTT release

Some love stories do not seek attention. They simply exist, shaped by real moments and quiet choices. Love You Muddu belongs to that category. The announcement of the film’s arrival on OTT brings a smile to the face and a call to join the journey.
The Kannada film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Kumar, known for Chemistry of Kariyappa, the film stars Siddu Moolimani and Reshma in the lead. Inspired by a true love story from Maharashtra, the film stays close to its roots, choosing simplicity in both form and emotion.
Sharing the news of the OTT release, Siddu Moolimani wrote on Instagram: “From tiny hands to big hearts. Love You Muddu is now streaming on Amazon Prime in 6 dubbed languages. Wherever you are, love speaks your language.”
The line reflects the film’s intent. Now available in six dubbed languages, the story finds new audiences without altering its emotional centre.
Released in theatres on November 7, Love You Muddu found appreciation for its calm narrative and honest treatment. Siddu approaches his role with restraint, while Reshma brings a quiet confidence that keeps the relationship believable. Their scenes together rely more on pauses and glances than dramatic exchanges.
The supporting cast of the film, produced by Kishan TN under the Kishan Entertainment banner, includes Rajesh Nataranga, Girish Shivanna, Tabla Nani, Srivatsa, Apoorva, and Usha, all of whom add to the film’s emotional fabric. Aniruddha Shastry’s music stays gentle and unobtrusive. The film is shot across Karkala, Kumta, and Bengaluru, using real locations that blend naturally into the story.
Based on the lives of Akash Narayanakar and Anjali Shinde, the film follows a newly married couple whose lives take an unexpected turn during a temple visit. The narrative does not rush this moment. Instead, it allows the weight of what follows to unfold gradually.