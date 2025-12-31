Rakkasapuradhol gets a release date

Rakkasapuradhol, featuring Raj B Shetty, is set to hit screens on February 6. The makers announced this with a teaser that sets the mood for the film.
We previously reported that Raj plays an inspector in the film. The teaser builds on this idea but goes deeper, showing a man torn between duty and a darker side. This story is unlike a typical police tale; it explores a personal struggle that becomes unsettling.
The year 2026 looks busy for Raj B Shetty. After the success of his production, Su From So and 45, he is taking on more projects. Before Rakkasapuradhol, he will also star in Landlord, alongside Duniya Vijay and Rachita Ram, which is set to release in January.
The teaser starts in a village surrounded by nature. It seems calm on the surface but feels uneasy beneath. It gradually introduces themes of death, fear, and belief, hinting at superstition and inner turmoil. Raj’s character appears with a strong visual cue—an “evil eye.” This image suggests a shift from protector to threat.
The film examines duality. Every person has two sides: one that follows rules and another that questions them. Rakkasapuradhol shows what happens when an inspector faces his own darkness.
Rakkasapuradhol is the first production of Ravi Varma and the directorial debut of Ravi Saranga, who has worked with Jogi Prem for many years. Set in and around Kollegala, the film is rooted in a crime backdrop.