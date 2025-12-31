Sangeetha Sringeri: I always wanted a song for myself

“I always felt I had a song waiting for me, something dedicated,” Sangeethaa says, describing the experience as a quiet, personal celebration. “It didn’t feel rushed or planned. It came when it had to.” The song found her towards the end of November, when choreographer Tharak reached out with the idea of an album pop song. What stayed with her, even before the music, was the role itself. “He asked me to play the elder version of his daughter, Kiyara. A dad seeing me as his daughter’s elder version was the first thing that touched me,” she shares.