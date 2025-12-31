Sangeetha Sringeri: I always wanted a song for myself

Sangeethaa Sringeri, the actor who began her journey alongside Rakshit Shetty in 777 Charlie (2022), followed it up with Lucky (2023) and Marigold (2024), and later made her presence felt on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 10. Two years on, she returns to the screen in a new space, marking her first-ever video single song appearance, Achoo! and she admits the timing feels just right.
“I always felt I had a song waiting for me, something dedicated,” Sangeethaa says, describing the experience as a quiet, personal celebration. “It didn’t feel rushed or planned. It came when it had to.” The song found her towards the end of November, when choreographer Tharak reached out with the idea of an album pop song. What stayed with her, even before the music, was the role itself. “He asked me to play the elder version of his daughter, Kiyara. A dad seeing me as his daughter’s elder version was the first thing that touched me,” she shares.
As the narration unfolded, the connection grew deeper. The song traces the dream of a little girl who wants to become a pop star. “As a child, I dreamt of the same thing. I grew up watching Hannah Montana/Miley Cyrus, imagining myself on a stage. So this story felt very close to me.”
What made it even more special was the emotion behind it. “It’s a father dreaming big for his daughter. And when that father is Tharak Master, a name every household connects with dance, I knew I had to be part of it.”
The visual world of the song came together with equal care. Stylist Laxmi Krishna brought in pop-ready, picture-perfect outfits for both Sangeetha Sringeri and Kiyara Tharak. “The styling really helped shape the pop icon feel,” she notes. Cinematographer Sanket frames her with ease, while Abhishek Matad’s choreography keeps the energy light, clean, and catchy. “The hook steps were simple, fun, and felt natural,” MC Bijju’s lyrics and performance, paired with Suraj Jois’s upbeat music, gives the song its playful lift."
The video is titled A Baby Girl’s Dream. A fantasy where every sneeze makes the world bigger and brighter. Toys turn into instruments, a nursery becomes a stage, and imagination takes over, inspired by the spirit of Michael Jackson.
For Sangeetha, the song is also a reflection. “This is how my fans see me,” she says. With her next project nearing completion, dubbing underway and plans set for February, this video feels like a gentle pause. “I wanted to give something back to my fans,” she smiles. “This song is a small gift of love as we step into a new year.”