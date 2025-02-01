25-Day theatrical run proves films don’t need stars to succeed, says director Keshav Moorthy

Nimma Vasthugalige Neeve Javabdaararu continues to impress as it enters its fourth week in theatres, celebrating a small success—completing 25 days. Directed by debutant Keshav Moorthy, the film challenges traditional norms and sets a new standard for content-driven cinema.

On the film’s success, Keshav Moorthy said, “Completing 25 days in theatres is proof that films don’t need stars to succeed. With the right content and approach, you can win the audience’s heart.”

He added, “I wanted to create something different, something that resonates with today’s audience. It was important to break away from the usual formulas and create a story that stays with people long after they leave the theatre.”

Getting multiplex screens was a challenge, but the film found its audience through word-of-mouth. Keshav Moorthy shared, “It wasn’t easy to get theatres, but the overwhelming support from the audience has been a huge validation for independent cinema.”

Nimma Vasthugalige Neeve Javabdaararu is a three-part anthology exploring themes of theft, possessions, and human vulnerabilities, starring Dileep Raj, Prasanna V Shetty, Apoorva Bharadwaj, Madhusudan Govind, and Shilpa Manjunath.

Keshav Moorthy concluded, “This is just the beginning. I hope our success will inspire more filmmakers to take risks and stay true to their vision. We’ve started something, and I’m excited to see where this new wave of this kind of cinema goes.”