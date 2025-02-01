Aniissh returns to direction with new project

Following the success of his last film, Aaram Aravinda Swamy, a commercial entertainer directed by Abhishek Shetty that became a hit in 2024, Aniissh is preparing for his next big venture. This time, the talented actor is all set to deliver a project that blends strong content with commercial appeal.

Interestingly, Aniissh, who previously tested his directorial skills with Ramarjuna, will once again step behind the camera for this upcoming film. Partnering with Bhavapreet Productions, the project is backed by Vijay M Reddy. This collaboration also marks Vijay's entry into film production.

Aniissh shared this exciting news on his social media. Saying that he is "thrilled to announce his next project," the actor-director wrote, "After Ramarjuna, I’m once again stepping into the director's chair, and this time, it's going to be bigger and better!

Our team is working hard to meet your expectations. I believe you will see me in another promising and unique role, and to reach a larger audience, we’re filming simultaneously in both Kannada and Telugu."

The team, which has already commenced shooting, will reveal the title, cast, and other details soon. With his fresh approach to filmmaking, Aniissh plans to tackle the challenge of balancing mass entertainment with thoughtful, engaging content through this new project.