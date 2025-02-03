Psycho Jayant gives a hilarious twist of fate in 'Mr Rani'

Mr Rani is set to take audiences on a wild ride with Psycho Jayant, aka Deepak Subramanya, in a never-before-seen role. Known for his popular stint in the serial Lakshmi Nivas, Deepak as Jayant steps into the spotlight as a heroine in this comedic and dramatic tale. What’s even more surprising? He came to the film industry aiming to be a hero, but fate had other plans, leading him to make his mark as a heroine!

According to the makers, the film is packed with unexpected twists, as Deepak plays a character who creates chaos and confuses everyone around him. They say that the plot is full of drama, and fans can expect to laugh, gasp, and be utterly stunned by how the story unfolds.

Director Madhuchandra, known for Selfie Mummy Google Daddy, promises a fresh take with Mr Rani. “This film is filled with surprises and humour that will keep the audience guessing,” he says. The trailer, already having garnered over 3.5 million views, has left fans eagerly waiting to see how the quirky storyline will unfold.

The film also stars Parvathi Nair, whose character adds an exciting twist. It has cinematography by Ravindra Nath, who worked on Baahubali, and makeup by Chandana who has worked on the transformation of Deepak into Jayant and then into a heroine. Mr Rani releases on February 7, with tickets priced at 99 INR.