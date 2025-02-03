Toxic Shooting intensifies as Yash and four female stars unite in Bengaluru

The shooting of the much-anticipated film Toxic, starring Yash and directed by Geetu Mohandas, is swiftly progressing. After wrapping up shooting a big schedule in Mumbai and followed in Goa, the team has kicked off its fourth shooting schedule in Bengaluru, and it’s clear that the film is on the fast track to becoming one of the year’s biggest releases.

What makes this schedule particularly intriguing is that it marks the first time that all the powerhouse female stars of Toxic—Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, and Huma Qureshi—have come together in one place, right in the garden city. Each actor has completed a few portions of the film in previous schedules, but this major phase in Bengaluru is where their collaborative energy has come together in one frame.

Sources tell us that the camaraderie between the actors is palpable, with reports of great rapport on set. In fact, Huma Qureshi, who had recently launched her book, Zeba, has shared a heartwarming gesture by gifting copies of her book to all the cast members. Kiara Advani and Tara Sutaria even took to their social media platforms to shout out their appreciation for Huma’s latest work.