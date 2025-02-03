Vikhyath to bring Meera Jasmine back to Kannada with 'Yours Sincerely Raam' ?

Your’s Sincerely Raam brings together multifaceted actors Ramesh Aravind and Ganesh, sparking curiosity from the very beginning. The film, marking Vikhyath’s directorial debut, released a specially designed postcard, followed by a striking image of the two actors dressed as clowns among a group of soldiers, posing for photos, and another poster showing them riding a bicycle. This quirky and unexpected portrayal created an instant buzz.

Currently in production, the film recently had popular dance choreographer Johnny Master in Bengaluru shooting a song for it. Produced by Satya Rayala under Rayala Studios, Yours Sincerely Raam has now gained even more attention with rumours suggesting that Meera Jasmine might make her comeback to Kannada cinema through this film.

The actor, currently busy with several projects in different languages, is no stranger to Kannada cinema. She starred in Mauyra (2004) with Puneeth Rajkumar, charmed audiences with her role in Arasu (2007), also starring Puneeth, and appeared in films like Devaru Kotta Thangi (2009) opposite Shivarajkumar, and Ijjodu (2010).

Sources indicate that the team has had initial discussions with Meera Jasmine about her role and is working on bringing her back to Kannada cinema. An official announcement is expected once the terms are finalised.

The story of Yours Sincerely Raam spans multiple eras, with the 1990s serving as the heart of the narrative. Cinematographer Naveen Kumar handles the visuals, while J Anoop Seelin is composing the music.