AVR Entertainment announces two projects: Simple Suni’s Richie Rich and Sujay Shastry’s 8

Producer Aravind Venkatesh Reddy, well-known for his presence in celebrity cricket leagues, is now making a significant entry into the film industry with the launch of AVR Entertainment. This new production house is off to an ambitious start, announcing not one but two major projects in its debut.

“We’ve been involved in the industry for some time, but this is where our journey as a production house truly begins,” says Aravind. “With two projects already in motion—Richie Rich with Simple Suni and Karthik Mahesh, and 8 with Sujay Shastry—we are setting things in motion. Pre-production is underway, and we’re officially rolling the cameras this month.” He also hints at more to come, teasing, “Another project is in the pipeline, and once everything is finalised, we’ll make an announcement.”

In Richie Rich, Simple Suni, fresh off Gathavaibhava and Devaru Ruju Maadidanu, teams up with Bigg Boss winner and fan favourite Karthik Mahesh. “Karthik and I have been discussing a collaboration for a while, but we wanted the right project. Richie Rich blends humour, family dynamics, and emotions beautifully,” says Suni.