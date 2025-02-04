Tharun Kishore to launch Mahanati winner Priyanka Achar

Tharun Kishore Sudhir, known for his keen eye for raw talent, is set to introduce Mahanati reality show winner Priyanka Achar as the female lead in Punit Rangaswamy’s directorial debut. Hailing from Mysuru, Priyanka will star alongside Raanna in a love story inspired by real-life events, produced under the banners of Tharun Kishore Kreativezz and Atlanta Nagaraj.

Tharun has a history of discovering fresh talent, having introduced Asha Bhatt in Roberrt and Aradhanaa Ram in Kaatera. Now, he is giving Priyanka her big break in cinema. Having served as a judge on Mahanati, he was captivated by her performances and saw immense potential in her.

For Priyanka, this opportunity feels surreal. “When I started training in theatre, I only dreamed of a break in television. Winning Mahanati opened doors I never imagined. Tharun Sir’s support has been overwhelming—he even gave me my first Rs. 500 note as a blessing during the reality show, and now he’s giving me the biggest break of my career,” she shares, beaming with excitement.