Tharun Kishore to launch Mahanati winner Priyanka Achar

Tharun Kishore Sudhir, known for his keen eye for raw talent, is set to introduce Mahanati reality show winner Priyanka Achar as the female lead in Punit Rangaswamy’s directorial debut. Hailing from Mysuru, Priyanka will star alongside Raanna in a love story inspired by real-life events, produced under the banners of Tharun Kishore Kreativezz and Atlanta Nagaraj.
Tharun has a history of discovering fresh talent, having introduced Asha Bhatt in Roberrt and Aradhanaa Ram in Kaatera. Now, he is giving Priyanka her big break in cinema. Having served as a judge on Mahanati, he was captivated by her performances and saw immense potential in her.
For Priyanka, this opportunity feels surreal. “When I started training in theatre, I only dreamed of a break in television. Winning Mahanati opened doors I never imagined. Tharun Sir’s support has been overwhelming—he even gave me my first Rs. 500 note as a blessing during the reality show, and now he’s giving me the biggest break of my career,” she shares, beaming with excitement.
Reflecting on her journey, she adds, “It still feels like a dream. From theatre to Mahanati, and now stepping into a feature film under Tharun Sir’s guidance—it’s beyond what I hoped for. Earning his praise isn’t easy, so having him believe in my talent means a lot.”
Despite her theatre experience, Priyanka acknowledges the challenges of transitioning to the big screen. “Acting for the camera is a whole new world, but I’m learning with every shot. I prepare myself before stepping onto the set to ensure I give my best,” she says.
With cinematography by Advaitha Gurumurthy, the yet-to-be-titled film is already in full swing. As Priyanka puts it, “Tharun Sir doesn’t just discover talent—he nurtures it. I’m incredibly lucky to be one of those he’s bringing to the forefront.”