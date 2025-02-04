‘There’s no ego involved; the only goal is to improve the film’

In a conversation with Cinema Express, Anoop speaks highly of his collaboration with Vijayaprasad, emphasising their mutual respect and shared vision. “There’s no ego involved; our only goal is to elevate the film,” he shares. “His command over Kannada and his ability to capture the essence of his characters allow for a storytelling style that inspires fresh musical ideas without limitations.”

Starring Yogi and Sonu Gowda, Sidlingu 2 sees Anoop’s music playing a crucial role in preserving the essence of the original while introducing new themes that reflect the story’s evolution. Composing for a sequel comes with its challenges, but Anoop focused on striking the right balance between nostalgia and novelty.

The soundtrack offers a diverse mix of emotional ballads, romantic melodies, and fun tracks. Following 'Katheyondu,' the lively number 'Churmuri' is expected to be a crowd favourite, along with a couple of romantic songs. “Sidlingu 2 blends humour, romance, and drama, with the music adding warmth and progression as the characters evolve. Whether you're a long-time fan or new to Sidlingu, the sequel promises a memorable experience,” Anoop concludes.