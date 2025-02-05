An ad filmmaker can bring much creativity to making a film, says director Chayan Shetty

Chayan Shetty, who is making his directorial debut with Adhipatra, explains that the film’s title, which translates to “warning,” is deeply symbolic. “Each letter in the title has a specific meaning,” he says. “The story takes place in 1980 and revolves around a mysterious incident that is resolved 25 years later. It’s a suspense thriller with a strong cultural foundation, and we’ve blended fiction with real-world elements to give it authenticity.”

Chayan Shetty made a bold move by quitting his 9-to-5 job to venture into the world of advertising. His experience creating commercials became the foundation for his directorial debut. “Though this is my first feature project, being an ad maker, I felt there was a lot of creativity involved. It’s something unique that helped me become more creative for cinema as well,” he shares.

The film, produced by KR Cine Combines in association with Belaku Films, stars Roopesh alongside Jhanvi, Prashanth Natana, and senior actors such as Prakash Tuminadu and Deepak Rai.