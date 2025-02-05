Garuda Ram strikes again as antagonist in 'Vidyapati'

Garuda Ram, famous for his menacing roles in KGF, Salaar, and Bagheera, returns to the big screen as the villain in the high-octane action-comedy Vidyapati, produced by Daali Dhananjaya’s Daali Pictures. Directed by Esham and Haseen, the film stars Nagabhushan and Malaika Vasupal and will be released on April 10th.

Known for his commanding presence, Garuda Ram will square off against Nagabhushan in an electrifying showdown that promises to elevate the tension of the film. A behind-the-scenes video teased his impressive six-pack abs, sparking fans’ anticipation for his formidable role.

Directed by the duo behind Ikkat, Vidyapati blends action and comedy, the film also stars Rangayana Raghu as a karate master. The film reunites Nagabhushan with Daali Dhananjaya following their previous film Tagaru Palya, and the technical team includes cinematographer Lavit, composer DOSSMODE, and choreographer Arjun for the action sequences.