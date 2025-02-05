I have no interest in chasing attention: Thapaswini Poonacha

Thapaswini Poonacha, who made her mark in Harikathe Alla Girikathe (2022) alongside Rishab Shetty, is back on screen after a brief hiatus, ready to shine in her second film, Gajarama. Talking about the film, she shares, “Gajarama was a project I completed two years ago, but due to unforeseen delays, it’s finally releasing now,” before adding, “I’m also juggling several other projects, including Mr Jack with Gurunanda and Rukmini Vasantha, which stars Shri and Rangayana Raghu in key roles.”

Produced by Narasimha Murthy and directed by Sunil Kumar VA, Gajarama is set for release this week. The film features Rajavardan and Deepak as the male leads, with Kabir Singh Duhan playing the antagonist.

Known for her versatility and screen presence, Thapaswini takes on a dual role in Gajarama. She portrays a village girl who undergoes a significant transformation after moving to the city. “It’s a sports-centric film, with wrestling as the core theme. Every character, including my role, is crucial to the story,” she explains.

Off-screen, Thapaswini is celebrated for her glamorous avatar, with each photo she posts garnering millions of views. However, the actor says that she has no interest in chasing attention. “Since childhood, I’ve always loved dressing in traditional and glamorous styles. It’s part of who I am. I don’t seek validation through glamorous photos. I’ve got better things to focus on, like my coffee business,” she asserts. A certified brewer and an aspiring cafe owner, Thapaswini is determined to carve out her entrepreneurial path alongside her acting career.