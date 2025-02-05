Kannada

It was a unique experience directing Suniel Shetty in 'Jai', says Roopesh Shetty

I had no personal connection or contact with him, and many big names had already approached him for various projects.
Roopesh Shetty and Suniel Shetty
Roopesh Shetty recently wrapped up shooting for his directorial debut, Jai, and he proudly shares his experience working with Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who is also a Tulu person by birth. However, this marks Suniel’s first role in a Tulu film.

“I always knew Suniel would do a Tulu film one day, but I never imagined I would direct him. I had no personal connection or contact with him, and many big names had already approached him for various projects.

When I finally got the chance to meet him through a producer’s friend, he had no idea I was there to talk about a film. Honestly, I went in with no expectations. I just thought I’d meet him and maybe get a picture. But surprisingly, I got five minutes to narrate the story of Jai, which is based in Mangaluru. To my delight, it caught his interest.”

Roopesh continues, “When I sensed his excitement, I pitched his character, and he liked it right away. Filming with him was the biggest experience of my life. We’ve wrapped up the shoot, with just a song left. We’re aiming to release the film in the second half of 2025.”

